MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Environmental Department is partnering with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to hold a Waste Tire Amnesty Day.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Central Landfill, 6337 DaLisa Road, Milton.

A maximum of eight tires per Santa Rosa County resident will be accepted free of charge with a photo ID as proof of residency. Tires from commercial shops or residents with more than eight tires must pay normal tipping fees.

Call 850-981-7135 for more information.