PACE — A grand opening for the new Sonny's BBQ restaurant is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. featuring restaurant founder Sonny Tillman.

The new Sonny's BBQ is located at 54115 Highway 90, in front of Lowe's Home Improvement store.

The Pace location features the latest amenities and design elements from Sonny's, including a full bar, a drive-thru and the newest salad bar design. A front smoker will greet customers when they arrive and provide a close-up look at how Sonny’s smokes its award-winning meats.

"We are proud to celebrate and start serving our barbecue slathered with Southern hospitality with the Pace community,” said local franchise owner Scott Frantz. “We’ve been a part of this area for a long time through partnerships with Pace High School and local charities and have had a lot of loyal customers from the area over the years visit our Pensacola locations. We look forward to continuing to be a part of the community for years to come.”

The 6,601 square-foot restaurant brings 106 jobs to the area and can seat 175 guests.