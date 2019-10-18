These are upcoming community events, announcements and activities by area organizations.

“The Legend and Lore” of Bagdad Cemetery

The Historic Bagdad Cemetery is an outdoor museum with unique art, architecture, and history dating back to 1852. Come take a walk to remember 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at the cemetery, 6800 Pooley St., Bagdad. (GPS - same address, but in Milton). The free event includes food and the public is invited. Bring a lawn chair and your camera. Learn about war veterans buried there, which lady owned a hat shop in Bagdad, and more about the people who contributed to that heritage. Meet family members as they talk about their ancestors and costumed volunteers as they tell interesting stories. There will also be a presentation of colors ceremony.

Church schedules Arts & Crafts show, Trunk or Treat

First United Methodist Church of Pace will have an Arts & Craft show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 4540 Chumuckla Highway, Pace. The church will also host a Trunk or Treat for children during its Fall Festival, which has been moved up to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the church, instead of the original 4:30 p.m. time. It features a chili cook-off contest, food and games. All are welcome. Call 850-994-5608 for more information on these events.

Pumpkin Fest

The City of Milton's Pumpkin Fest is 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19 in downtown Milton. It is a free family-friendly event.

AARP Smart Driver Course

AARP will conduct a Smart Driver Course 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Locklin Education Building at Santa Rosa Medical Center, 6002 Berryhill Road, Milton. Designed for seniors over age 50, it is open to all drivers. Course completion may help lower participants’ insurance costs. The class costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Call 850-529-1951 to register or for details.

Fall harvest cooking class

The Santa Rosa County extension office will host a fall harvest cooking class 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Attendees will learn to use an Insta Pot to cook a whole chicken; and how to cook sheet pan-roasted vegetables; Southern sweet potato pie with fresh whipped cream; and sample all menu items. The cost is $12 per person. Registration is required and available at https://bit.ly/2MqoUHm.

Charity golf tournament

The third annual Weekend Food Program Charity Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Club at Hidden Creek, 3070 P.G.A. Blvd., Navarre. Funds raised are used to feed over 450 children each week of the Navarre school year. Contact Michelle Abrams, 229-938-1821, for details.

Republican Club of Santa Rosa County meeting

The next Republican Club meeting is 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Bistro 98, 5248 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze. Doors open at 5:30 so attendees may order a "Dutch Treat Dinner" (Pay as you go). The featured speaker is Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Tappie Villane.

Craft fair vendors wanted

Seeking vendors for 5th Annual Christmas Village Craft Fair Nov. 9 at Santa Rosa Masonic Lodge. Indoor and outdoor booths are available. Contact Sandra Whitley, 850-623-4066 for details. The event is sponsored by Milton Chapter No. 189 of the Order of Eastern Star.

Veterans Day Parade

The Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Foundation will host a Veterans Day parade starting 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Milton High School, 5445 Stewart St., followed by a ceremony at the Veteran's Memorial, 5191 Willing St. Any organization wishing to participate may contact the foundation at 850-860-2427 or email santarosa.veterans.memorial.plaza@gmail.com.

Tobacco cessation class

Tobacco Free Florida will have a Tools to Quit class 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot. The class is free. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

RECURRING

MILITARY ORDER OF THE PURPLE HEART: Chapter 566 and Auxiliary Unit 566 meetings have a new location in Pensacola. The meetings are noon to 2 p.m. third Saturdays of the month at Moose Lodge No. 557, 8851 Lewis St., Pensacola.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Chuck's Cycles, 5764 Stewart St., Milton. Call 850-381-9411 or 850-626-6637 for details. Website: AA.org.

MILTON PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD: 9:15 a.m. second Mondays at the Milton library, 5541 Alabama St. Open to those interested in quilting and joining the guild. This is not a library-sponsored event. Call 382-3952 for details.

AZALEA GARDEN CLUB OF PACE: 12:30 to 3 p.m. second Mondays of the month from September to May at the Pace Fire Department conference room, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. Meet and greet at 12:30 p.m. and meeting at 1 p.m., with a variety of guest speakers each month. Guests are welcome. Contact Margie, 850-983-9601, or Debbie, 850-736-8629, for more information.

THE RED SHOE BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. third Mondays, the club meets to discuss the books they're individually reading about the nation's First Ladies. Each person reads their own selected book then shares interesting facts. If you have any questions, contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com.

MILTON GARDEN CLUB: meets 9:30 -11:30 a.m. second Tuesdays, September through May at the Garden Club, 5256 Alabama St., Milton. Starts with meet and greet followed by 10 a.m. program. Meetings are free and open to the public and includes an educational program. 850-626-2003 or miltongardenclub@yahoo.com.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: TOPS meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays at 4709 Keyser Lane, Pace. Weigh in 8:30-9:45 a.m. Details: 1-800-932-8677.

MILTON'S POET LAUREATE WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Room 113. Milton poet laureate Marc Livanos hosts the poetry workshop for teenagers with probing weekly prompts on issues relevant to their daily lives.

CENTRAL SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN CLUB: 5:30 p.m. meal and 6:30 p.m. meeting first Thursdays at Grover T’s Restaurant, Highway 90 in Pace. Visitors are welcome. Call 377-3976 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.

SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: meets every third Thursday of the month at Grover T's Restaurant, 5887 U.S. Highway 90 in Milton. Dnner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m.

ALZHEIMER'S/DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. second Thursdays, at Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton. Caregivers often struggle alone to care for a loved one who is changing physically and mentally from the person they initially knew. Come and meet others who are walking that path.

SANTA ROSA BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday at the Santa Rosa County Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Visitors are welcome. Details: Clarence Prater, president, 623-776-7018, or Sandy Ashby, vice president, 529-5770.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at Chuck's Cycles, 5764 Stewart St., Milton. Call 850-381-9411 or 850-626-6637 for details. Website: NA.org.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road. All materials are provided; there’s no charge to attend.

GULF COAST CALLIGRAPHY GUILD: meets second Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. call 995-7056 for details and further information.

MILITARY ORDER OF PURPLE HEART MEETING: MOPH meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. third Saturdays at Ryan's Buffet, 4955 U.s. Highway 90, Pace (by Walmart). Contact Ann Smithson, 850-712-4745.

NAVARRE GARDEN CLUB: Declare your independence from yardwork! Buy bulbs and perennials. Plant once; they come back every year. NGC's Green Thumb Nursery has all kinds: cannas; amaryllis; agapanthus and more. Plants are locally grown, so will grow in your yard too. Support the club and beautify your yard. Details, Ginger, 396-5494.

FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION: The Western Gate chapter’s activities are free to participate in except as noted at www.meetup.com/ftawesterngate/.

HOLLEY NAVARRE SENIORS CENTER: Residents may join at age 50. The center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre, across from the library. Annual dues are $40. Free and paid activities available. COA lunches are served Monday-Thursday at a volunteer donation of $2. Call 850-936-1644 for details.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Need a few credits to earn your high school diploma? Santa Rosa Adult School offers adult high school completion through earned credits. Classes are evenings in Milton and Navarre. Tuition is $30 per term. Call 983-5710 for details.

DRUG ADDICTION HELP: Narconon states fentanyl overdoses are on the rise nationwide. Fentanyl is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Visit https://bit.ly/2EXGtLk for more on fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, or call 877-841-5509.