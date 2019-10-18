Two victims sustained injuries after a shooting in Defuniak Springs

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — One person was shot and wounded and another person was beaten with a pistol Wednesday, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were notified by a local hospital that a victim was being treated for a gunshot wound, a Sheriff's Office news release said. Further investigation revealed a 19-year-old with wounds to the leg and an 18-year-old with severe wounds to the ear from being hit with a pistol.

Glenda “Nook” Hamilton, 21, was quickly identified as a suspect. Investigators learned the incident occurred off Howlin Road in DeFuniak Springs. Deputies secured the scene and witnesses were interviewed.

Hamilton turned herself in late Wednesday to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department. She was charged with aggravated battery and taken to the Walton County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected, the release said.