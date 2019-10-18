PACE — Santa Rosa County will have a public meeting to determine the best type of living shoreline to fix the extensive erosion at Floridatown Park.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace.

Santa Rosa County received a $120,000 Resilient Coastlines Program grant to assess and determine the most suitable type of nature-based living shoreline for the location. Assessment and planning activities will be undertaken by Jacobs, a consulting firm with Coastal Green Infrastructure expertise.

Representatives from the Santa Rosa County Environmental Program, UF/IFAS Florida Sea Grant Extension Office, The Nature Conservancy and Jacobs will also attend to discuss the proposed project and solicit feedback from the public.

Meeting information will also include an overview of the different types of living shorelines and how living shorelines are working in and around the Pensacola Bay area.

Floridatown Park, located on Escambia Bay in Pace, provides public boating access facilities and recreational park amenities. The shoreline has experienced extensive erosion from surge and extreme weather events.

As an alternative to armoring the shoreline with traditional methods, a living shoreline is an environmentally friendly way of reducing shoreline erosion, improving water quality and providing habitats for fish and wildlife.

For more information, contact Shelley Alexander, environmental programs coordinator, shelleya@santarosa.fl.gov or 850-981-2018.