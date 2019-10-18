PENSACOLA — IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, has announced the 11 grant recipients selected at this year’s annual meeting. These nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $106,000 from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.

With 1,166 members this year, IMPACT 100 is able to award $106,000 each to 11 nonprofit organizations in the community for a total impact of $1,166,000 in 2019. In the 16 years since its inception, IMPACT 100 has awarded 109 grants totaling $11,664,000.

The recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s Focus Area Committees are:

ARTS & CULTURE

• EHS Band Boosters Association, Inc.

Project: EHS Band Equipment Upgrades for Young Gifted Students

• First City Arts Alliance, Inc. dba First City Art Center

Project: Creating Space for Educating and Inspiring Youth

EDUCATION

• Santa Rosa County 4-H Association, Inc.

Project: 4-H Field Education Facility

• The Secret Place Home, Inc.

Project: The Therapeutic Impact Classroom

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

• Children’s Home Society of Florida, Inc.

Project: Keeping Families on the Right Track

• Splash Cats, Inc.

Project: Just Keep Swimming

FAMILY

• Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Inc.

Project: Building Homes, Communities, and Hope, One Family at a Time: Tools for Construction Site

• Young Men’s Christian Association of Northwest Florida, Inc. dba YMCA of Northwest Florida

Project: The Wheels on the Bus

HEALTH & WELLNESS

• Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc.

Project: Save a Veteran/Rescue a Dog

• Health and Hope Clinic, Inc.

Project: IMPACT100: How to Save a Life

• Manna Food Bank, Inc., dba Manna Food Pantries

Project: Generating Hope to End Hunger