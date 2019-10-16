LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

The Palmer Brothers: 6:30-8:30 p.m., the Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo.

Riley Green: 9 p.m., $20 and up, Druid City Music Hall. www.druidcitymusichall.com.

FRIDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

The B-Sides, Alvin Garrett and Just a Few Cats: 6-9 p.m., Government Plaza. Free Live at the Plaza concert series returning for a short fall run.

Kung Fu Gripp: 8-11 p.m., the Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo.

Riley Green: 9 p.m., $20 and up, Druid City Music Hall. Friday's show may be sold out, so call ahead. 523-7833. www.druidcitymusichall.com.

Indiana Jones, Brick and Hubba: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews, 2308 Fourth St., Tuscaloosa. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

Sqquat, Sweet Dog Experience: 11 p.m., Egan's Bar, 1229 University Blvd.

SATURDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Carson Carlisle: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

TUESDAY

Open-mic night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo. Come early to sign up for 15-minute or three-song (whichever’s shorter) slots.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Second annual Brews & 'Que: 5-8 p.m., $25, University Club, 421 Queen City Ave. Call 348-4848 or email ucevents@uclub.ua.edu for reservations.

THURSDAY-TUESDAY

Sam Shepard's "Buried Child": Performed by the Actor's Charitable Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, and Monday and Tuesday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, The ACT Studio 2250 Ninth Ave., Northport. Tickets $20 general, $18 for seniors and students. 462-7947. www.theactonline.com.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“Beetlejuice” (1988): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984), Oct. 27 and 30; "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), Nov. 3 and 6; "Die Hard" (1988), Nov. 10 and 13; "The Polar Express" 2004, Nov. 17 and 20; "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone" (2001), Nov. 24 and 27; "Home Alone" (1990), Dec. 1 and 4; "White Christmas" (1954), Dec. 8 and 11; "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989), Dec. 15 and 18; "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946), Dec. 22 and 24. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

MONDAY

"Let Us Now Praise Famous Men": 7 p.m., Moody Concert Hall, UA campus. World premiere of Joseph Landers' new opera, based on the iconic Depression-era recounting of the lives of impoverished Hale County tenant farmers, written by James Agee. The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra partners with UA Opera Theatre, in a production also featuring projections of Walker Evans' famous photographs. TSO Music Director Adam Flatt conducts, with Paul Houghtaling leading the Opera Theatre. Tickets $10 to $40 through www.tsonline.org. 752-5515.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Mercy Me: 7 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets $23 and up through Ticketmaster. www.bjcc.org.

Chicken Diamond, Jeremy Porter and The Tucos: 9 p.m., $8, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

Of Montreal, S1: 9 p.m., $20, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

FRIDAY

Michael Ray, Jimmie Allen, Walker County: 7 p.m., $35, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham. www.ironcitybham.com.

Little Raine Band, the Pearl, Voodoo: 8 p.m., $10, WorkPlay Theatre. www.workplay.com.

Mike Watt, Dan Sartain: 9 p.m., $16, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Clay Barker: 9:30 p.m., $5, Zydeco. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

The Dirty Lungs, Corel: 10 p.m., $8, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

SATURDAY

Wilco, Soccer Mommy: 7:30 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets $22 and up through Ticketmaster. 252-2262. www.alabamatheatre.com.

The Melvins, Redd Kross: 9 p.m., $22, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Lee Baines III and the Glory Fires, Loamlands, Dree Leer, Him Horrison, Snake Church: 9 p.m., $12, The Nick.

Runaway Gin (Phish tribute band): 10 p.m., $12, Zydeco.

SUNDAY

X Ambassadors, Bear Hands, LPX: 8 p.m., $35 and up, Iron City.

Devmo, Brother Burch, Jeremy and The Clones: 10 p.m., $8, The Nick.

MONDAY

Bastille: 7:30 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. Tickets $18 and up through Ticketmaster. www.bjcc.org.

Mt. Joy, Susto: 8 p.m., $20, Saturn.

TUESDAY

Pocket Vinyl, Calliope Pettis, Jacquie Cotillard: 10 p.m., $6, The Nick.

WEDNESDAY

Moonchild, Devin Morrison: 8 p.m., $16 and up, Saturn.

Whisperer, Kyle Hamlett Uno, John Thursday: 9 p.m., $6, The Nick.

REGIONAL EVENTS

NOW-JAN. 26, 2020

“Barbie — Dreaming of a Female Future”: Walk-through interactive Barbie Dreamhouse, Arrington Gallery at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., examining six decades of the iconic doll’s impact and influence. The BMA operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and major holidays. 254-2565. www.artsbma.org.

SATURDAY

The Magic City Witches' Ball: 7 p.m., WorkPlay SoundStage, Birmingham. Tickets $15 to $50. "Lord of the Rings" themed, but any costumes are welcomed. Benefit for The Lone Warriors Charity. www.workplay.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

OCT. 24: Tuscaloosa's fourth annual “Tech-or-Treat," 6-8 p.m., free, all ages, Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center in Alberta, 2614 University Blvd. E. Similar to trunk-or-treat, the city’s Tech-or-Treat allows costumed kids to go from table to table to collect candy while being introduced to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities through interactions with city departments and community organizations.

OCT. 25: Live at the Plaza, free, Government Plaza, featuring Joey Freshwater Band 6-9 p.m.

OCT. 25: Black Jacket Symphony performing Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," 8 p.m, Bama Theatre. Tickets $25 and $30. www.blackjacketsymphony.com.

OCT. 25: Shadows, 7-10 p.m., $10 show only, $25 meal and show, Cypress Inn, 501 Rice Mine Road N. catering@cypressinnrestaurant.com.

OCT. 25: The Avett Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $88 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.

OCT. 29: “Haunting at the Museum” 6-8 p.m., free, UA campus, beginning at the Alabama Museum of Natural History, Smith Hall. The event will include guided candlelit ghost walks around the Quad, ghost stories and spooky crafts for kids. www.almnh.ua.edu.

OCT. 30: 10th Monster Makeover Art Auction and Festival, an exhibit-event created by The Tuscaloosa News, with partners in the Arts Council, Tuscaloosa Public Library, Harrison Galleries, the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra, the Drish House and others. Children draw monsters from their imaginations, which are then re-interpreted by adult professional artists. Works from the results hang in the Harrison Galleries through October, then move to the Drish House Oct. 30 for a closing reception and Halloween party, with kids' games, fortune-telling booth, food trucks, live music by The Resident Evils, and silent auction of the works. Funds raised from that and sales of T-shirts and other paraphernalia raise funds for local education.

OCT. 31: 12th Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show," produced by The Pink Box Burlesque, 7-11 p.m., Bama Theatre. Doors at 7, pre-show burlesque at 7:30, costume contest at 8:45, "RHPS" with shadow cast on stage beginning at 9; ages 18 and up. Tickets $16 in advance, $20 at the door, $30 VIP (includes prop bag and VIP seating). A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Invisible Histories Project, designed to be a repository for the preservation of the history of LGBTQ life first in the state of Alabama and then the entire Southeast. The archive will preserve, collect, and protect the living history of the diversity of the Queer community, both urban and rural. Using the Alabama site as a model, IHP is currently expanding into Mississippi and Georgia with aims to reach the entirety of the Southeast within 10 years. www.thepinkboxburlesque.com.

DEC. 3: Dickens Downtown, 5-8 p.m., downtown Northport. Annual Victorian Christmas celebration. Free and family-friendly.