NAVARRE — The Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office is looking for local artists to showcase their art to the community. Artists who are selected may display their artwork in the Santa Rosa County Visitor Information Center at 8543 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. They may also host a "meet and greet" for the show's opening.

To be considered, both the artist and artwork must be located and created in Santa Rosa County. Tourism staff will review and approve the art theme, medium and message for the center.

Staff will not handle or sell exhibit pieces but will direct interested buyers to the artist.

Call 850-981-8900 for rules and application for consideration.