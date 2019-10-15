High school seniors interested in a medical field might be able to actually give injections at the 23rd annual Pensacola State College Health Career Fair on Oct. 25 at the Warrington campus.

No, no one’s going to let the high schoolers jab someone with a needle.

“They might give an injection to a hot dog,’’ said Jennifer Ponson, PSC coordinator of Student and Program Outreach. “Just to give them a little experience.”

More than 600 high school students from five Northwest Florida counties and Baldwin County, Alabama, are expected to attend the health fair.

Students who attend the event will experience more than a dozen health career opportunity stations, including EMT, radiography, pharmacy, dental hygiene, nursing and more.

In August, Pensacola State’s RN-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was ranked as fourth best in Florida by RegisteredNursing.org.

Ponson said she hopes the students will consider attending PSC if they’re planning on entering into a health profession. She said Pensacola State instructors and current students will lead the presentations and answer questions.

“Pensacola State College has the best of the best,’’ Ponson said. “We have the best instructors, the best equipment and best facility. And our connections with industry are the best. PSC can truly help you prepare for a job in the healthcare field."

The 23rd annual Pensacola State College Health Career Fair is scheduled from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Pensacola State College Warrington campus, 5555 W. Highway 98.

For more information, contact Jennifer Ponson at 484-2245.