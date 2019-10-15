PACE — Martial Arts America recently held a fundraiser to help a client's family member in her struggle with breast cancer.

MAA familes and over 40 volunteers spent a day washing over 130 cars to raise funds for "one blessed individual looking for reconstruction surgery after her hard fought battle with breast cancer," a representative stated in a media release.

With the combined help of all involved, the Martial Arts America team was able to raise over $2,800 toward the reconstruction surgery.

"When I was first approached with the need, my team and I jumped all in," said MAA Lead Instructor Mike Hamel. "As an organization, we truly feel like an extended family to each and every one of our members, and family is there during the good times, and the rough times as well."

Over 12 businesses helped by donating either gift certificates or supplying food for the volunteers. MMA thanks Hemingway’s Island Grill, Nick's Boat House, Peg Leg Pete's; Margaretville Hotel, Cheddars, Texas Road House, ABS Wine and Liquor, Salt Grass Steakhouse, Painting with a Twist, La-Di-Da Boutique, and Marcus Pointe Golf Course/Club.

To donate further to the cause, reach out to Martial Arts America at 850-995-4191.