GULF BREEZE — Led by Director of Bands Victoria Donahoo, the 130 members of the Gulf Breeze High School Sound Wave marching band and color guard will be marching and playing music through Gulf Breeze neighborhoods on Oct. 26 in order to raise money for band operating expenses. The rain date is set for Nov. 2.

The event begins at 10 a.m. behind Gulf Breeze High School. The band will march over three miles through the heart of Gulf Breeze, along with police escorts and parent volunteers to raise community and school spirit in addition to raising much needed money for the band. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Sound Wave marching band.

Students are gathering sponsors for the event during the month of October. Each student is asked to raise at least $100 in donations, and the band expects to earn about $13,000 overall as a result of this event. This is the single largest fundraiser for the band and has consistently raised approximately $14,000 each year for the last three years.

“Mini-concerts” are available for donations of $100 or more. The band will stop and play a song of the donor’s choice at their home that lies along the planned route.

For details, and information about how to donate, visit www.gbhssoundwave.com/march-a-thon2019 or email gbhsmarchathon@gmail.com.