Ethan Holt, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, is one of the new faces and personalities of Surf Style, a lifestyle brand out of Clearwater, Fla.

Holt, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, is the perfect face and personality for Surf Style and is part of their mission to be authentically inclusive. This big break came about with the help of Help Us Gather (HUG), an organization that works to create a sense of normalcy for those with special needs and puts them in positions to enjoy what anyone else is able to.

The collaboration was fitting.

"He loves the beach. He's on the Special Olympics paddleboard team, he's on the swim team, he's a water baby," Ethan’s mother, Phoy Holt, told FOX 13 News.

Introducing our newest campaign featuring Ethan Holt in collaboration with @helpusgather To learn more about this inspiring young man, click the link in our bio

"One in four adults has a disability; there’s not one in four marketing campaigns that features that,” HUG’s Robin Lally told FOX 13.

Ethan has been featured in Surf Style’s social media ad campaigns and will continue to be featured in their marketing.

Ethan is not the only Florida kid with a special need breaking glass ceilings. Zack Gottsagen of Palm Beach County, set the tone. He was cast in a film written just for him and features well-known actor Shia Labeouf. Read more about the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts graduate here.

