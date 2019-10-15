A City Council vote to purchase land from Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate is expected to be delayed for at least another month.

After a 30-day extension of a due diligence period was approved by the City Council last month, the resolutions that would allow the purchase of the almost 72 acres of Pate-owned land are again on Tuesday’s council agenda.

Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry, who is pushing for the $28 million purchase, said Monday that she intends to ask her fellow council members to table a decision for 30 more days.

“I think it’s the right thing to do for multiple reasons,” McKinstry said.

Among them is that District 4 Councilman-elect Lee Busby has not yet been seated on the council after winning last week’s special election. He is set to be sworn into office at the top of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

But she said the absence of two council members — District 6 representative Eddie Pugh and Council President Cynthia Almond — were not among her reasons for seeking the delay.

Pugh and Almond, who represents District 3, will not be in attendance because they will be attending the Alabama Association of Regional Council’s annual conference at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores.

While Pugh and Almond have shown little support for this deal in the past, their absence and the expected abstention by District 5 Councilman Kip Tyner would mean that just four council members would be left to consider the property decision.

Tyner said Monday that the Alabama Ethics Commission recommended that he not vote on the land deal because of his prior business dealings with Pate.

District 1 Councilwoman Phyllis W. Odom said she remained unsure how she would vote on the purchases.

Councilwoman Raevan Howard, whose campaign to unseat District 2 incumbent Councilman Harrison Taylor was heavily funded by Pate, did not return messages left by The Tuscaloosa News.

And Busby, who would be allowed to vote on purchases, said he would support the deal if private developers were ready to immediately purchase the properties from the City Council.

“That’s almost a no-lose proposition,” Busby said.

But outside of that scenario, “I don’t know that there’s been compelling logic put forth on this,” he said.

After being approached at least three times by city officials seeking to buy his land, Pate has agreed to accept $23.5 million for the 36.8-acre McFarland Mall site and a 27.4-acre mainly wooded tract nearby known as the Moore property.

Pate also has agreed to take $4.5 million for a 7.6-acre tract off Rice Mine Road near the Black Warrior River.

Last month, two developers told the City Council that they needed between five and nine months to determine whether purchasing the tracts for a future development would be economically feasible.

Tripp Powell, owner of Kuykendall & Powell Oil Co., said he’s willing to pay the $4.5 million for the Rice Mine Road site for a $15 million to $20 million “multiuse family entertainment venue,” but he needs five months to determine whether the investment will work.

Keith Owens of Clanton-based Alumni Property & Investments Inc. said he would know within nine months whether his proposal for a retail development for the McFarland Mall site would be worth the estimated $80 million to $90 million investment.

Neither developer was interested in acquiring the 27.4-acre Moore property and Owens has requested that its $2.7 million appraised value of be removed from the overall $23.5 million asking price for the combined 64.2 acres of the McFarland Mall and Moore property sites.

Under the current proposal before the City Council and should these development proposals be accepted, city leaders would purchase these tracts from Pate for a combined $28 million and then sell them to the respective developers.

Instead of voting these purchases up or down on July 30, the council opted to enter into a 45-day due diligence period with Pate to determine whether any private company was willing to invest in these site.

This due diligence period ended Sept. 14, but was extended with a majority vote of the City Council.

It can again be extended on Tuesday.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.