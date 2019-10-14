MILTON —The Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Office will conduct a candidate workshop for anyone interested in running for office.

Topics covered will include offices up for election in 2020, requirements to run for office, qualifying, the petition process, political advertising, campaign finances and reporting requirements.

The workshop starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in the county commissioners meeting room, 6495 Caroline St., Milton.

Contact the elections office at 850-983-1900 or visit www.votesantarosa.com for more information.