Snead's Hill chosen

as ACCC intern

Snead State Community College sophomore Teryn Hill has been chosen as a public relations and marketing intern at the Alabama Community College Conference.

Hill, a graduate of Sardis High School, is a public relations major. She works in the Office of Public Relations and Marketing at Snead State and coaches CrossFit.

“I am grateful to Commissioner Myrick and the ACCC for this wonderful opportunity,” said Hill. “I’m excited and eager to get started.”

Hill’s responsibilities at the ACCC will include creating graphics for social media, handling the official social media accounts of the ACCC, writing feature stories and providing game photo coverage at ACCC tournament events. She also will be developing social media marketing campaigns for the conference.

She is an Ambassador at Snead State and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is attending Snead State on the Snead State Alumni Association and Alabama Community College System Public Relations Association scholarships. She plans to transfer to Jacksonville State University and pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with a concentration in Public Relations.

Reed graduates

from Kennesaw State

Jessica Reed of Fort Payne graduated from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia, during the Summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July.

More than 1,300 students earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during KSU’s summer commencement.