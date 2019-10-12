CONCERT

Geraldine First United Methodist Church, Alabama Highway 227, Geraldine: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 3, Johnny Minick, longtime member of the Happy Goodman Family, “I Wouldn’t Take Nothing for my Journey Now”; love offering will be taken

REVIVALS

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with the Rev. Robert Smith, St. Mark UMC, Centre, and Apostle Maurice K. Wright, United Christian Church, Gadsden; Michael Robertson, pastor

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 5 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16; Bro. Cecil Peasley preaching; the Rev. Michael Hosch, pastor

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 E. Walnut St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; guest speaker, Pastor Bruce Henderson, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa; Charles Kirkpatrick, pastor

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 408 N. Ninth St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with the Rev. T.L. Lewis; the Rev. Roderick Thomas, pastor

HOMECOMING

Chapman’s Chapel Congregational Holiness Church, 300 Ford’s Valley Road, Glencoe: 10:30 a.m. Sunday; guest speakers, the Rev. Michael and the Rev. Wanda Murray; singing at 1:30 p.m.; special singers The Heaven Seekers

LOCAL SERVICES

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Forrest Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, church anniversary; special guests, the Rev. Adams and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Springville; dinner will be served; the Rev. Charles Posey, pastor

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 408 N. Ninth St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday, 108th church anniversary; the Rev. Roderick Thomas, pastor; guest is Bishop Darcie Robinson of Murphreesboro, Tennessee, and his church, Jesus Oasis Christian Ministries

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 20, Missionary Day; guest speaker, Sis. Maxine D. Abrams, president of the Alabama State Baptist Women’s Auxiliary; Sis. Josie Thornton, missionary ministry president; Dr. Mario McDaniel, pastor

Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 Noble St., Anniston: 3 p.m. Oct. 20, 113th church anniversary/Laymen’s Day; special guests, Pastor Darrell Davis and Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gadsden; the Rev. Charles E. Burton, pastor

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1051 Pulltight Road, Turkey Town: 3 p.m. Oct. 27, 153rd church anniversary, special guests, the Rv. John Woods, First Baptist Church, Alabama City; the Rev. Melvin Guyton, pastor

New Canaan Baptist Church, 1201 Stroud Avenue, Gadsden, 11 a.m. Sunday, 22nd anniversary celebration; guest preacher Dr. Charlie Parker, Thankful Baptist Church, Piedmont; the Rev. Edward Jones, pastor

New Union Baptist Church, 613 Henry St., Gadsden: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 124 years in God’s service celebration; guest church, Friendship Baptist Church

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 East Walnut Street, Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, 24th church anniversary; guest church, Macedonia Baptist; Dr. Mario McDaniel, pastor

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday, Friends and Family Sunday; Michael Robertson, pastor

FALL FESTIVALS

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Oct. 20; hot dogs, chips, drinks served, cake walk, bouncy houses and games for children

MISCELLANEOUS

First Baptist Church, 101 N. 29th St., Alabama City: 6 p.m. Oct. 21, Christmas in October; to register, bring a non-perishable gift suitable for a nursing home resident and enjoy a Christmas program with Christmas trimmings; the Rev. J.M. Woods, senior pastor

HarvestField Church, 4533 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12-week GriefShare cycle; for information or directions, call Director Mary Whorton at 256-442-9361.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 243 Lawler Circle, Gadsden, 11 a.m. Saturday, Women’s Conference, “Woman of God Living Loved. Where is your Faith?”; lunch will be served; Louis Leonard Sr., pastor

New Liberty Tabernacle of Praise, 924 E. Broad St., Gadsden, 3 p.m. Sunday, musical appreciation honoring Min. Clarissa Hope Coats; local choirs, singers and praise groups are invited

Wills Creek District Baptist Association, 1431 Chestnut St., Gadsden: 9 a.m. Oct. 17, 147th Association/118th Women’s Auxiliary/37th Joint Session; opening sermon, Dr. Mario McDaniel, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church; 10 a.m., first address of Women’s Auxiliary President Sis. Josie A. Thornton, member of MMBC; 1:30 p.m., first moderators’ address, the Rev. Larry Weathers, pastor Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

North Broad Church, 308 N. Broad St., Albertville: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., third Saturday of every month in the fellowship hall behind the church, Veteran’s Meeting for non-threatening discussions on topics that matter to past and present military personnel; facilitated by retired Army Lt. Col. Dr. Gary G. Payne, chaplain; all military, active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans are welcome

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

