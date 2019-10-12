We offer a prayer to God anytime our hearts turn to Him for help or praise. In Matthew 6:5-15, the Lord teaches us to pray for what matters.

Sincere public prayers knit together a community of two or more. The most heartfelt and honest prayers happen in secret, just between you and God.

A prayer must not be in vain. (Verse 7) It must be from the heart. Sometimes from habit we say a quick prayer — a good thing — but without thinking. Remember: God is really listening.

God knows what we need even if we don’t. (Verse 8) Patience and trust are needed. My brother needed a good grade on his college engineering project to get the job he wanted. I prayed my heart out that he would get an A. He got a C. I wondered if God heard my prayers. Turns out, his project was the company’s secret project and their engineers also were struggling. He got the job. I prayed for a grade, but God gave him a job.

Of all God’s names, Jesus chose this to call upon God in reverence: “Our Father in Heaven.” (Verse 9) Just saying His name is like a prayer. When His name is spoken to dramatize surprise or shock, it might be disrespectful.

“Thy Kingdom come” — Christ’s kingdom begins here with you and me through Him. Keep the hope alive.

We pray for bread and God blesses our work. Remember the Bread of Life that nourishes the soul.

We covenant for forgiveness as we forgive others.

“Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” This puzzling line in Verse 13 explains our purpose in mortality. All things are done in God’s wisdom. In Eden, God planted; Satan tempted. Adam and Eve transgressed and were separated from God. God places us in a world with temptation, doubt and death to learn to choose good over evil. All of us sin and come short of the glory of God. We need a Savior. We can overcome evil through faith in Jesus Christ and His infinite atonement. Christ delivers us from evil, purifies us and sets all things right. He empowers us to work with Him to bring eternal happiness to all. (Genesis 3; Romans 8:16-17; Revelation 12:10-11)

Facing the agony of Gethsemane and the cross, the Savior uttered His version of Verse 13: “Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.” (Luke 22:39-46). Jesus knew there was no other way, and so He delivered us from evil and death.

In the KJV, the Lord’s Prayer concludes with a hymn of praise: “For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.”

George "Terry" Robinson, MD, attends the Gadsden Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.