A man whose body was found along the shoreline of Santa Rosa Sound on Thursday has been identified as 50-year-old Timothy Adsit of Milton.

A family riding personal watercraft spotted the body and called 9-1-1.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, an autopsy was performed Friday by the District One Medical Examiner’s Office in Pensacola to determine the cause, manner and time of death.

Investigators say no indications of foul play were observed.

The medical examiner's office is awaiting toxicology results.