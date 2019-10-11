Milton’s Joseph Joiner had the fastest Late Model in town Saturday night at Southern Raceway and he proved it in more ways than one.

After posting the fast time in qualifying of 15.271 seconds on the three-eights mile track, Joiner ran away from the field and led wire-to-wire for his third consecutive 604 Crate Late Model victory.

While Joiner ran away, Bo Slay, also of Milton, claimed the season championship for the division at Southern as his second-place finish kept him ahead of Johnathon Joiner, who started the night four points back.

Mississippi’s Shannon Lee, who leads the National Durrence Layne points standings came home third, followed by Johnathon Joiner, while Navarre’s Kyle Bryant came home fifth.

A large turnout of 16 cars excited the crowd in the first ever Doug Merritt Memorial Demolition Derby.

Ironically it was Doug’s grandson Dylan Merritt who was the last car running after he knocked out Haleigh Padgett, who had a hard shot to the front end of her car. Third place was credited to Autumn Bailey.

In the Durrence Layne Street Stocks, a contingent of drivers from Louisiana and Mississippi invaded Northwest Florida and dominated the race.

Jeremy Eaton led early in the race before he faded and gave the lead to Hayden Moran, who is currently third in the national points standings.

Ironically with Mike Lane being suspended for the final two weeks of the season due to unsportsmanlike conduct, Moran, Eaton, and Landon Jackson closed the gap to make the points chase even tighter at the national level.

Moran was trying to run away, but a late push by Jay’s Tally Warrick made it a close finish at the end. Rounding out the top five were Jackson, Eaton, and Tommy Lowery.

Tommy Gilmore played a fun game of catch me if you can in the vintage feature. Gilmore, who started from the pole, ran away from the field and in the end held off a late challenge from defending class champion Ricky Haugen.

Haugen tried to rattle Gilmore into making a mistake, but the Pensacola driver never flinched and motored his way to the checkers.

Rounding out the top five were Kraig Crossley, Chris Brown, and Aleck Alford.

Pure Stocks saw a great deal of yellow, but in the end, it was Justin Adams, who is part of the Baker Boy’s at Southern Raceway taking the win.

Milton’s Josh Howell started out and left the first eight laps until he suddenly slowed and pulled off the track giving the lead to Adams.

From there Adams dominated and motored on for his second win in the closing weeks of the season.

Rounding out the top five were TJ Grimes, Jason Jackson, Henry Bailey, and Bailey Ellison.

The stinger feature had its own little drama as the front six cars traded positions and sheet metal the entire 20 laps as at times, they looked like a conga line snaking their way around the track.

In the end it was Brandon Kilpatrick taking the win after passing Blake Johnan with five laps to go.

Closely behind Kilpatrick at the line was Eddie Queysen, Brandin Sidner, Thomas Owens, and Josh Douglas.

This Saturday, Southern Raceway will host its annual season championships as titles will be decided in the vintage, street stock, pure stock, sportsman, and other divisions. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and hot laps will start at 6 p.m.

For information on Southern Raceway follow them on Facebook at southernraceway or online at www.southernraceway.com.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. and hot laps start at 6 p.m.

Southern Raceway

Sept. 28, 2019

Durrence Lane Street Stocks

Heat 1 – 1. Jeremy Eaton, 2. Hayden Moran, 3. Michael Blount, 4. Michael Porter, and 5. James Sheasby.

Heat 2 – 1. Tally Warrick, 2. Landon Jackson, 3. Ricky Haugen, 4. John Cody, and 5. John Bryant.

Heat 3 – 1. David Peleschak, 2. Roger Pack, 3. Tommy Lowery, and 4. Gueston Rogers.

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – 1. Josh Howell, 2. Hunter Niemi, 3. Henry Bailey, and 4. Gary Lippincott.

Heat 2 – 1. Justin Adams, 2. Keith Bonga, 3. Kurt Horne, and 4. Rodney Howell.

Heat 3 – 1. Jacob Myers, 2. Jason Jackson, 3. TJ Grimes, and 4. Bailey Ellison.

Vintage

Heat 1 – 1. Tommy Gilmore, 2. JD Fuqua, 3. Aleck Alford, 4. Don Hall, and 5. Bubba Fletcher.

Heat 2 – 1. Kraig Crossley, 2. Ricky Haugen, 3. Chris Brown, and 4. Robert Peebles.

Stinger

Heat 1 – 1. Brandon Kilpatrick, 2. Thomas Owens, 3. Steve Sidner, and 4. Brett Pack.

Heat 2 – 1. Blake Johnen, 2. Brandin Sidner, 3. Eddie Queysen, 4. Cavan Blocker, and 5. Michael Fowler.

Heat 3 – 1. Josh Douglas, 2. Jackson Fowler, 3. Tony Southard, and 4. John Bo Moses.

Durrence Layne 604 Cate Late Model Qualifying – 1. Joseph Joiner 15.271 seconds, 2. Bo Slay 15.285, 3. Shannon Lee 15.457, 4. Johnathon Joiner 15.472, 5. Tootie Arnold 15.635, 6. Colton Leyendecker 15.732, 7. Steven Jernigan 15.837, 8. Kyle Bryant 15.858, 9. James Gilmore 15.865, 10. Tim Anderson 16.182, 11. DG Hawkins 16.342, 12. Jeffery Cooper 16.477, 13. Ricky Gilmore 17.051, 14. Jim Churches 17.155, and 15. Luke Warmwater 17.553.