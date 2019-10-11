Support The Rotary Club of Navarre and its efforts to support Navarre Youth programs including the NHS Scholarship Program that awarded eight $1,000 scholarships in May 2019 and over $100,000 in scholarships since 1995.

This year's pancake breakfast fundraiser is scheduled from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Days Inn - Navarre Conference Center on U.S. Highway 98. Purchase tickets at the door for $10 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Ages 6 and under are free.

Be sure to get raffle tickets. You do not need to be present to win. There will also be several items available at the breakfast as a silent auction. All of the money goes toward scholarships for Navarre High Seniors and other youth charities.