The identity of a man whose body was spotted floating along the shoreline of Santa Rosa Sound near the Okaloosa-Santa Rosa County line Thursday has been confirmed, but has not yet been released, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials were still notifying next of kin late Friday afternoon.

A family riding personal watercraft in the area spotted the body yesterday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. and called 9-1-1.

An autopsy was performed Friday by the District One Medical Examiner’s Office in Pensacola to determine the cause, manner and time of death.

Investigators say no indications of foul play were observed.

