MILTON — Gospel Projects Youth Athletic Club recently released its Oct. 5 baseball statistics.
U-6; Win; Loss; Tie; Points
East League
Tankers; 5; 1; 1; 13
Bullets; 5; 1; 0; 11
Rockets; 2; 3; 1; 6
Strikers; 1; 4; 1; 3
West League
Fighters; 4; 1; 1; 12
Choppers; 2; 2; 1; 8
Turbos; 1; 3; 2; 4
Crush; 0; 6; 0; 0
U-8; Win; Loss; Tie; Points
East League
Rebels; 6; 0; 0; 14
Ravens; 3; 2; 1; 9
Tigers; 3; 2; 1; 8
Rowdies; 1; 3; 2; 4
West League
Sharks; 5; 1; 0; 13
Revolution; 2; 3; 1; 6
Hawks; 1; 5; 0; 3
Eagles; 0; 5; 1; 1
U-10; Win; Loss; Tie; Points
Twisters; 7; 0; 0; 21
Jaguars; 5; 1; 1; 16
Avengers; 3; 2; 2; 11
Chargers; 2; 4; 1; 7
Saints; 2; 5; 0; 6
Vipers; 0; 7; 0; 0
U-12; Win; Loss; Tie; Points
Gators; 6; 0; 1; 19
Turfpilots; 5; 2; 0; 15
United; 4; 2; 0; 12
Galaxy; 2; 2; 2; 7
Arsenal; 0; 5; 0; 0
Paladins; 0; 5; 0; 0
U-14; Win; Loss; Tie; Points
Anacondas; 5; 0; 0; 15
Red Bulls; 2; 2; 1; 6
Knights; 1; 3; 1; 3
Pythons; 1; 4; 0; 3