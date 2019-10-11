Special to the Press Gazette

Friday

Oct 11, 2019 at 12:12 PM


MILTON — Gospel Projects Youth Athletic Club recently released its Oct. 5 baseball statistics.

U-6; Win; Loss; Tie; Points

East League

Tankers; 5; 1; 1; 13

Bullets; 5; 1; 0; 11

Rockets; 2; 3; 1; 6

Strikers; 1; 4; 1; 3

 

West League

Fighters; 4; 1; 1; 12

Choppers; 2; 2; 1; 8

Turbos; 1; 3; 2; 4

Crush; 0; 6; 0; 0

 

U-8; Win; Loss; Tie; Points

East League

Rebels; 6; 0; 0; 14

Ravens; 3; 2; 1; 9

Tigers; 3; 2; 1; 8

Rowdies; 1; 3; 2; 4

 

West League

Sharks; 5; 1; 0; 13

Revolution; 2; 3; 1; 6

Hawks; 1; 5; 0; 3

Eagles; 0; 5; 1; 1

 

U-10; Win; Loss; Tie; Points

Twisters; 7; 0; 0; 21

Jaguars; 5; 1; 1; 16

Avengers; 3; 2; 2; 11

Chargers; 2; 4; 1; 7

Saints; 2; 5; 0; 6

Vipers; 0; 7; 0; 0

 

U-12; Win; Loss; Tie; Points

Gators; 6; 0; 1; 19

Turfpilots; 5; 2; 0; 15

United; 4; 2; 0; 12

Galaxy; 2; 2; 2; 7

Arsenal; 0; 5; 0; 0

Paladins; 0; 5; 0; 0

 

U-14; Win; Loss; Tie; Points

Anacondas; 5; 0; 0; 15

Red Bulls; 2; 2; 1; 6

Knights; 1; 3; 1; 3

Pythons; 1; 4; 0; 3