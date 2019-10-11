Area organizations are ready for fall with various activities open to the public.

They include the events listed below.

Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch & Maze hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 3 at 2055 Homer Holland Road, Milton. Enjoy a hayride and visit the pumpkin patch to pick a perfect pumpkin. New this year is the Holland Farms Mining Company and tennis ball cannons.

Activities include: corn box, horse and regular swings, spider web, pirate ship, zip lines, pedal tractors on racetrack, hill slides, rat racers, sand box, and an eight-acre corn maze with kiddie maze. Every visitor receives a free cup of homegrown boiled peanuts. Relax on the market porch. For more information, call 850-675-6876 or visit www.HollandFarmsOnline.com for details.

Sonshine Family Farms Corn Mazes and Mini Golf hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 3 at 6270 Oglesby Road, Milton. There are two corn mazes in one, with games to play inside.

Other activities include hayrides, fishing pond, playground area with swings, slides, kiddie train ride, zip line, horse and pony rides, tether ball courts, nine-hole mini golf course, corn toss boards and a concession stand with refreshments and food. Group discounts are available. For more information, call 850-418-5897 or visit www.sonshinefamilyfarms.com.

Sweet Season Farms Corn Maze and Fall Fun Festival hours are 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 3 at 2260 Horn Road, Milton. Enjoy a day on a working county farm. Navigate an eight-acre corn maze, play in over 20 types of fun farm-themed areas — a cow train, beeline zipline, corn popper jumping pillow, hayride, barnyard ball, playground and more.

Food will be on site including the farm bakery, fresh squeezed lemonade, homemade caramel apples, roasted sweet corn, and snow cones. The farm is available for group bookings, field trips and other special events. For more information, call 850-675-3573 or visit www.sweetseasonfarms.com.

Painting Events at Pik-Itz are hosted by Art Uncorked Navarre. Uncork creative spirit, uncork fun with friends and uncork a bottle of a favorite beverage at group painting classes. Each class has different artwork. The classes and topics are at Pik-Itz, 1922 Highway 87, Navarre. They are 2-3 p.m. Oct. 14, Ceramic Pumpkin; and 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Pick your Pumpkin. For more information, call 850-843-437-4246 or visit www.artuncorked-navarre.com.

Bands on the Blackwater free outdoor performances are 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18, and 25 at Jernigan’s Landing on Blackwater River in Milton. They feature Joey Collins, Twang Gang, Boukou Groove, and Mikey Clams Band, respectively. Pull up a boat or bring a lawn chair and relax. For more information, call 850-564-1647 or www.facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater.

Shell Flower Making Classes are 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, 21 and 28 at Artistry 98, 1993 Highway 87, Navarre. The free class is limited to 10 people, who much bring their own shells. To reserve a seat, call 850-543-1338 or visitwww.artistry98.com.

Boo at the Zoo – Trick or Treat Trail takes place Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at the Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. The event provides scare-free, daytime Halloween fun for families. Admission includes trick-or-treat trail with toys, treats, treasures, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, animal touch stations and zoo access. Tickets may be purchased online. For more information visit www.gbzoo.com or call 850-932-2229.

The Trash Bash with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center is 8-10 a.m. Oct. 26 at Navarre Beach Marine Park, 8755 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Volunteers for a beach cleanup will meet in the main Navarre Beach parking lot near the Sand Crab pavilion. A limited supply of gloves, buckets and pickers are provided or volunteers can bring supplies. For more information, call 850-684-3347 or visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org.

The Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office is not responsible for any date or time changes or cancellations. For more information visit www.getrelaxing.com or call 850-981-8900.