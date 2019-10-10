Three people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Perdido Bay Bridge.

PERDIDO BAY — Three people were killed in a Thursday morning traffic crash in Escambia County.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Russell Joseph Drummond was traveling east on Lillian Highway in a Chevy Impala with passenger Christian Coleton Beech. Both were 19-year-old Alabama residents.

At about the same time, Pensacola's Sheldon Ray Liddell, who was 48, was driving a Peterbilt flatbed truck — loaded with lumber — in the opposite direction.

As Drummond crossed the Perdido Bay Bridge, he drifted into the other lane and hit Liddell head on, the release said. He and Beech were both ejected from their vehicle.

FHP reported that Liddell's truck caught fire and continued west on the bridge before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the bridge. The lumber he was hauling also fell onto the road and temporarily blocked both lanes.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck is still under investigation.