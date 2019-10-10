An unidentified body was found washed ashore Thursday on Eglin Air Force Base Property.

SANTA ROSA ISLAND — An unidentified body washed ashore Thursday on Eglin Air Force Base property, authorities report.

According to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were on scene Thursday afternoon just east of the Santa Rosa County line to investigate a body that washed up at that location.

The release said that a 911 call came in at about 1:20 p.m.

OCSO reported that the circumstances surrounding the death were still unknown.

More information will be released as it becomes available.