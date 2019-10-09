PENSACOLA — A man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a truck.

Shaun Boles, 32, of Pensacola was riding a motorcycle traveling north on W Street around 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a very high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic as it approached the intersection at Airport Blvd.

Daryl Hodges, 60, of Gulf Breeze was traveling south in the left turn lane on W Street as he approached the intersection. Hodges then turned left at the intersection and collided with Boles’ motorcycle.

Boles was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with critical injuries. Hodges was uninjured in the accident.

Charges are pending further investigation.