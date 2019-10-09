Another "paid-for" dossier

The democrat climate change argument is that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas causing global warming.

Over 50 years ago science measured the atmosphere captured in the earth's molten rock as the earth's crust cooled. At that time of the earth's development carbon dioxide measured approximately 21% while free oxygen was virtually nonexistent in the atmosphere. This explains why our atmosphere and the earth's crust still contain unburnt natural gases including hydrogen because free oxygen is required to burn such gases.

My question to the "carbon dioxide greenhouse gas believers" is how did the earth's atmosphere cool with such a high percentage of carbon dioxide? Reality is the earth's carbon dioxide atmosphere did cool, allowing bacteria (cyanobacteria) to begin converting the atmosphere from carbon dioxide to a oxygen based atmosphere allowing for earth's needed water (H2O) for different types of vegetation and later animal life with a forever changing climate.

Thus scientifically carbon dioxide cannot possibly be a greenhouse gas! "Bing or Google" earth's early atmosphere or Dr. Vincent Gray.

Another Democrat-paid-for-fake-dossier but on carbon dioxide!

Steven King, Milton

Thanks due to Publix

Just a few weeks ago the Environmental Committee of the Navarre Garden Club sent the managers of the three major food chains in Navarre a letter and petition signed by the customers of these chains, requesting that they discontinue single-use non-degradable plastic bags, which contaminate our landfills and endanger wildlife, both on land and in the water.

We are delighted to see a response from Publix. Although they have not totally discontinued plastic bags, they have chosen to lead their industry with initiatives to reduce the use of paper and plastic bags.

Those who have been receiving digital and other advertising pieces will have noticed the up-front advertising encouraging customers to bring their reusable bags in order to reduce the millions of plastic bags in the environment. Their front service clerks are being instructed to minimize bag usage. There are bag reduction goals for every store.

Thank you, Publix, for your environmentally sane response and for listening to the concerns of your customers. We hope the rest of the grocery industry will follow your lead.

Ginger Eisele, Navarre Garden Club