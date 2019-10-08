A Tuscaloosa native and University of Alabama graduate who became a prominent doctor, researcher and entrepreneur was killed by a stray bullet in North Carolina last week.

Dr. John Holaday, 74, was in downtown Charlotte for a business meeting on Sept. 30, according to media reports. He was standing in a crowd of people who had evacuated from an office building after a kitchen fire in the first-floor restaurant.

Holaday was struck by a stray bullet police said was fired by a 16-year-old. He remained hospitalized until his death Friday.

Holaday was born in Tuscaloosa and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from UA before earning a Ph.D. in neuropharmacology at the University of California at San Francisco.

He was CEO of the medication disposal company DisposeRX. The company makes packets used by pharmacies like Walmart and Walgreens that customers use to safely dispose of unused and unwanted medication.

Holaday testified before Congress during a 2018 hearing addressing the abuse of opiates and other prescription drugs. He was invited to the White House when President Donald Trump signed opioid-related legislation into law, according to the Charlotte Observer.

He lived in Bethesda, Maryland. DisposeRx issued a statement after Holaday’s death.

“Words cannot describe the immense sadness and grief we feel in losing our leader, mentor, colleague and friend,” Dispose Rx President William Simpson said in a statement.

“While we will continue to struggle with the senseless and tragic way in which John died, we will honor him every day in the way that we operate and represent DisposeRx. We are more committed than every to fulfilling his dreams.”