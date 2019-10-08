MILTON — A popular Milton High School sophomore committed suicide Sunday, authorities said. It led to counselors being provided this week to help other students and even teachers cope with the death, said Milton Principal Tim Short.

Short said the young man did not take his life on the campus and that he met with the student’s mother and father to discuss their son.

“We have a lot of hurting kids right now,” Short said. “He was popular with the students, as well as the teachers.”

Short reported that quite a few students took advantage of professional counseling Monday and Tuesday.

“A teacher asked me, ‘What should I say to his classmates?’” Short said. “I told the teacher to talk about how it impacted the whole class and the community.

"To tell them to seek help from someone qualified to help them. If we share that message, we can teach a life lesson about making a good, safe, sound decision.”