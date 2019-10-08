MILTON — PruittHealth, the parent company of PruittHealth - Santa Rosa, recently celebrated 50 years of service.

The family-owned organization provides post-acute care services and resources like skilled nursing care, home health care and end of life hospice care.

PruittHealth - Santa Rosa opened in 2003 and is located at 5530 Northrop Road in Milton.

The Santa Rosa facility has won the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Home three consecutive years, from 2015 to 2017.

“We take great pride in caring for Santa Rosa County’s hometown heroes,” said Chairman and CEO Neil L. Pruitt Jr. “It is a privilege to care for those who taught us and fought for us. This important milestone honors every partner, every patient, and every resident – every person who makes this organization special and has shaped it into what it is today.”

PruittHealth was founded by Neil L. Pruitt Sr., in Norcross, Georgia, in 1969. The company started with 60 patients and a few dozen employees.

Today, PruittHealth cares for over 24,000 patients, 120 of those patients at the Milton location, and employ 16,000 in more than 180 locations.

Neil L. Pruitt Jr., took over as Chairman and CEO in 2003.