MILTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4833 of Milton will be honoring one of its own for 50 years of continuous membership in the organization.

According to the Post Commander John Dixon, Joseph Nemjo, of Milton, will be honored at VFW 4833 during the regularly scheduled General Assembly at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Nemjo is a Vietnam veteran who entered the United States Army in 1968. He spent 1 year, 6 months and 27 days in foreign service to his country, culminating in receiving the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

"He has always been dedicated to serving his fellow veterans," Dixon said. "(He has been) serving 50 years as a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4833 and a Life Member of the Military Order of Cooties, Pup Tent 59."

Dixon said he has visited countless veterans in hospice, hospitals and homes, showing other members the way to honor those who came before, during and after his years of service and is still active now, participating in all VFW functions.

"He has always been there when needed by a fellow veteran," Dixon said. "He is a wise counselor and leader in the direction of Post 4833 on organizational goals."

Nemjo, a life member of VFW for 50 years, said he joined the organization thanks to his parents.

"I was in Vietnam," Nemjo said. "My parents saved up $100 worth of dimes to buy my life membership."

Nemjo said he was one of very few people who has served in the VFW continuously for 50 years. Prior to moving to Milton in the 1980s, he belonged to a post in New Jersey where he did whatever he could to help the post. He said he would sell raffle tickets, volunteer as bartender and at clam bakes.

"Whatever you do to keep the VFW running," he said.

When he moved to Milton's post he became involved in the community when he chaired the post's Voice of Democracy and worked with schools and children in the community. In 1989, Nemjo also became a member of the Military Order of the Cooties, an honor degree of the VFW, which his father also belonged to.

Nemjo said he does not feel like a special person or a hero because of his service. He said the only thing he feels is that he has something to contribute to the posts and is grateful to have the opportunity to serve.

"I've been around and I have seen a lot," he said.

John O. Conner VFW Post 4833 is located on 5918 Carroll Road, Milton. They are welcoming anyone who wished to attend and honor Nemjo. For more information, call 850-623-4833 or 850-736-2280.