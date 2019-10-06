The Florida Forest Service reported a roughly 3-acre forest fire on Sunday in Midway.

MIDWAY — Firefighters were called into action Sunday to extinguish a 3-acre forest fire along East Bay Boulevard.

According to Joe Zwierzchowski, a wildlife mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service, firefighters from the Florida Forest Service and other local fire departments responded to wildfire early Sunday morning in Midway, south Santa Rosa County.

One structure was threatened during the early stages of the fire, Zwierzchowski wrote in an email. Two tractor/plow units were able to get a security line around the home as local fire departments provided structure protection.

He added that the fire was roughly 70% contained at about 5 p.m. Bulldozers had a line around the entire fire, and he said they would remain in the area throughout the day to monitor the blaze.

"Residents will see lingering smoke and possible small flare ups within the fire's perimeter," Zwierzchowski said. "Motorists in the area are urged to use caution and treat the (smoke as fog) and drive with caution."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, he said, and added that crews would return Monday morning to "continue mopping up."

"With extremely dry conditions likely to persist for the foreseeable future, the Florida Forest Service is urging residents to refrain from any and all outdoor burning until we see significant rainfall," Zwierzchowski said.