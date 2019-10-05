We were in that fire station for about six hours before the wind advisory was lifted and the first responders began to realize that the communication system was down. They put their plan in motion and were out the door.

My only option for getting back to The News Herald after Hurricane Michael was in the back of an ambulance.

I only packed a bag of chips and a bottle of water with my camera gear when I set out to get photos of Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida Panhandle. I left my emergency food, clothes and two cats behind in my office at The News Herald. I only planned to be away for about two hours.

Editor Katie Landeck and I took shelter at the Thomas Drive Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 when heavy wind from the storm made crossing the Hathaway Bridge too dangerous. We were stranded in Panama City Beach with dozens of first responders until the wind advisory cleared.

I sat next to a window and watched the wind bend nearby trees. A stop sign spun through the parking lot and almost lodged itself into a nearby Jeep. I watched the faces on the first responders grow more and more terrified as the storm intensified.

We were in that fire station for about six hours before the wind advisory was lifted and the first responders began to realize that the communication system was down. They put their plan in motion and were out the door.

Katie and I stepped outside into what would become our new normal. The air felt thin, every billboard was shredded into wet confetti and snapped trees blocked many of the roads.

I grabbed Katie’s shoulder as she began to walk through a puddle full of downed power lines. We didn’t know if any of them were live. We ran across streets where leaning trees threatened to give way and crash into pavement.

My camera gear was still drenched from the rain so many of my photos from the first moments after the hurricane were slightly hazy.

Katie and I eventually made our way back to the fire station. A few first responders wanted to check on people in Callaway, so they offered us a ride over the bridge. We buckled into seats normally occupied by paramedics and hopped out at the intersection of 11th street and Harrison avenue.

We walked about two miles in the dark through a jungle gym of downed power lines and trees. We did our best not to touch the lines but we only had the light from my cellphone to guide us. All of our emergency items were at The News Herald. After all, we had only expected to be away for two hours.

There was something wrong with The News Herald building when we walked in. The lights were off, water soaked the carpet and glass was everywhere. I’ve never heard a newsroom that silent.

I panicked when I saw that the false ceiling in the newsroom had collapsed outside of my office. My two cats were trapped in the photo office and I had no way to know if they were alive. I tried to wiggle under the debris to save them but I couldn’t make it. I felt sick and hopeless.

There was nothing else to do but walk out of the newsroom and back into the dark. We walked until we reached the home of one of our coworkers, Genevieve Smith. It was undamaged by the storm. She answered the door, and I started crying. We all sat in the dark and listened to the radio for what felt like hours.

Genevieve’s phone was working so I was able to make a few phone calls. I honestly don’t remember every person I called. I was in shock. My voice was flat. I called one friend who told me that he thought I was dead. I thought I would never stop crying on the phone with him. I wouldn’t wish that conversation on anyone.

I walked back to The News Herald at 6 a.m. the next morning with a sledgehammer over my shoulder. I bashed a hole in the wall outside of my office and forced my way inside. I climbed over soggy ceiling tiles. My clothes and hurricane kit were soaked but right where I left them. My cats were also soaked and understandably cranky but otherwise just fine.

I heard shouting behind me and realized that News Herald photographer Joshua Boucher had followed me into that office with an axe. And, as silly as it sounds, that’s when I knew that I could get through the hurricane. I had my coworkers, who were also my friends by my side for this. The only way through the situation was together.

Genevieve and Katie helped me load the cats and hurricane kit into my car. Josh helped me check my tires for debris. The car started up just fine. We decided on a plan to start getting news coverage.

And my life has never been the same since.