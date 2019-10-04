MILTON — Upcoming Santa Rosa government and local announcements, events and activities are as follows.

UPCOMING

Last stormwater solutions workshop scheduled

MILTON — The third and last Stormwater Solutions Workshop is 6-7:15 p.m. Oct. 10 at the University of Florida branch at Pensacola State College, 5988 U.S. Highway 90, Milton. It will take place in Building 4900.

Residents can learn about practices aimed at mitigating flood risks and improving water quality around Pensacola and Perdido Bays at three community workshops, co-hosted by University of Florida faculty and Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.It will include discussions about urban runoff and water quality in the Panhandle. Afterward, participants can provide input on places where flooding is common and where water quality is impaired.

This feedback will help decide areas where researchers will collect runoff and water quality data for the next two years and test the benefits of green infrastructure on flooding and water quality using computer simulations. Results will be shared at future workshops and guide future projects to reduce flooding and improve water quality in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

Online registration is encouraged and can be found at freeworkshop.eventbrite.com. The first 50 attendees at each meeting will receive an emergency rain poncho.

For questions or more information, contact Matthew Deitch at 850-983-7131 or mdeitch@ufl.edu.

RECURRING

ENERGY BILL HELP: Tri-County Community Council, Inc.'s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not received assistance in the past year.

Apply Mondays only at 6607 Elva St., Milton. Bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and Social Security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for details.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: $1,000 hiring bonuses to new FDC hires at institutions statewide, including Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges are eligible. Paid training is available. Visit FLDOCjobs.com for details.