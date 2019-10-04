UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa County Commercial Horticulture Agent Matt Lollar will teach a free class on backyard fruit trees for the home gardener at two locations. Participants will learn about different types of fruit that can be grown in the backyard.

Oct. 11, 10-11 a.m.

Second Fridays with UF/IFAS Extension at Santa Rosa County Extension Office, 6263 Doogwood Dr. in Milton.

Oct. 18, 1-2 p.m.

Third Fridays with UF/IFAS Extension at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Dr. in Gulf Breeze.

The program is free and no registration is required. For more information, contact the Santa Rosa County UF/IFAS Extension Office, 850-623-3868.