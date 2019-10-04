MILTON — Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events. Send church announcements to faith@srpressgazette.com at least two weeks in advance.

First United Methodist Church lists October schedule

PACE — First United Methodist Church of Pace will have the following activities in October at 4540 Chumuckla Highway.

• Sunday services, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnut fellowship; and 10:10 a.m. worship service. Nursery and Children’s Church provided.

• 6 p.m. Oct. 7, United Methodist Men Executive Board meeting, conference room.

• 10 a.m. Oct. 8, new class, “From One Widow to Another,” in the choir room.

• Wednesday services, Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Fellowship Dinner; 6:20 p.m. Bible Studies for all ages; 7:15 p.m. choir practice.

• All men are invited to the 7 p.m. Oct. 10 men's barn meeting in Molino. Attendees will leave the church at 5:30 p.m. Praise Band practice is 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the church.

• All are welcome to attend the United Methodist Men Breakfast 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at the church. The Megan's Love picnic with the homless is 11 a.m. Oct. 12.

• Sunday services Oct. 13, 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnut fellowship; and 10:10 a.m. worship service with speaker and author Adam Davis. A complimentary meal with Adam Davis for all first responders is at 5 p.m., and a 6 p.m. service with him as speaker is also scheduled.

• 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Stephen Ministry meeting upstairs.

• 10 a.m. Oct. 15, Crafters meeting in choir room; 10 a.m. staff meeting in the conference room.

• Wednesday activities, Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m. fellowship meal; 6:20 p.m. Bible studies for all ages; 7:15 p.m. choir practice.

• 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Praise Band practice.

• 4:30-8 p.m. Oct. 18, vendor set-up for craft show.

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, Arts, indoor and outdoor Crafts and Marketplace Festival. It includes a bake sale, lunch and silent auction.

• Sunday services, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnut fellowship; 10:10 a.m. worship service. Nursery and Children’s Church provided.

• All are welcome to the church's Trunk or Treat for children during its Fall Festival, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27. It features a chili cook-off contest, food and games.

Call 850-994-5608 for more details about these events.

Beginner Spanish classes offered

MILTON — Christ United Methodist Church will host a beginner Spanish class for adults in October.

Classes will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 16 at the church, 5983 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Call the church office, 850-623-8850, to sign up.

RECURRING

FIRST CHURCH MILTON: Traditional worship services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. fellowship, followed by classes for all ages at 9:45 a.m. at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. Sermons of the Rev. Steve Warren are based on prayer and the foundation of the Bible. First Church is a small congregation with a “big heart." Visit firstchurchmilton.org.

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible that gives inspiration to daily lives. Call 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet is closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.