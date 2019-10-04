When I think of the words, “drift away,” I automatically think of the chorus from the song of the same name: “Oh, give me the beat boys and free my soul, I want to get lost in your rock and roll and drift away.” Now, good luck getting that tune out of your head today.

Many singers have covered this classic tune, but my favorite is by my Uncle Narvel Felts. If you have not heard his version, take a moment and listen to it. It’s an iconic song that is loved by most who hear it.

As I sat and listened to the lyrics, I thought, “Why do we always drift away from God when things start to go well in our lives?”

I’ve always heard that it is much easier to follow God when our lives are in shambles than it is when things are going great.

The true test of our loyalty to God is when things are going well. This is when we tend to believe we have this life thing figured out, all by ourselves. We think we’ve accomplished all the good that’s happening, so our mindset is: Who needs God? I have the answers and look how great I’m doing.

This is when we fall flat on our faces again. Then what? We whine about what’s happened and blame others for our tumble from grace when it is entirely our fault. So, we go crying back to God for His guidance and He wraps His heavenly arms around us, forgives, and, just like any parent, His pride is glowing.

Let’s live the life God intended for us without drifting away. We will always stray from perfection, but he who tells you he is perfect is a problem we need to run from.

I challenge you to stay on the path God made for you, and if you drift away slightly, get back to God right away. The longer you stray, the more difficult it is to get back.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.