MILTON — Local high school rivals Pace and Milton met on the Panther volleyball courts Oct. 1 in a 6A District 1 contest.

Although the games were entertaining, Pace managed to sweep the match by winning three straight games, 25-15, 25-10 and 25-22.

The Patriot's overall record improved to 9-10 and 4-4 in the district.

"We are in a new district this year," said head coach Mark Gough. "We need to play with more consistency if we want to win in this district."

District 1 includes Navarre, Crestview, Niceville, Pace, Milton and Tate high schools. Pace is currently in fourth place, with Milton right behind in fifth.

Milton's overall record is 4-12, and they are 0-3 in district play.

"We are playing in a very tough district," said Jan Cup, Milton's head coach. "We need to get more experience and start playing better together."

The Patriots' next contest is an away match against Booker T. Washington High School at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

Milton will have a home game against Jay High School at 6 p.m. Oct. 7.