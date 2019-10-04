NAVARRE — The Navarre Garden Club will host a free workshop for gardeners and others who'd like to learn more about Composting.

Diana Ryan of the Escambia Extension Service will lead “Composting — The Why & the How.” The workshop is 1-3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Navarre Visitor Center, 8543 Navarre Parkway, U.S. Highway 98.

"Make your garden the envy of your neighbors and benefit the environment at the same time," club members stated in a media release.

Call Ginger, 850-396-5494, or email hort@navarregardenclub.org for more information.