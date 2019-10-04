MILTON — Local homeless coalition partners 90Works, Lakeview Center and Opening Doors Northwest Florida have applied for nearly $1 million in funding from the federal government for the next fiscal year.

Grant applications were submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development by Opening Doors Northwest Florida, the lead agency in the Santa Rosa and Escambia counties' continuum of care (CoC).

The application deadline for HUD’s 2019 Continuum of Care Program competition officially closed Sept. 16.

If approved, the coalition would receive $979,471 in HUD funding for the 2019-20 fiscal year, $160,556 more than last year.

The coalition submitted applications for funding for seven projects. A complete list of these projects can be found at https://openingdoorsnwfl.org/solutions/coc-2018 under FY 2019 CoC Ranking and Review Score.

The FY 2019 CoC program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. It aims to quickly rehouse homeless individuals, families, youths, and persons fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness. It promotes access to and effective utilization of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families; and optimizes self-sufficiency among those experiencing homelessness.

Opening Doors Northwest Florida is a nonprofit that works to permanently change the lives of those who are living, or close to living, without a home. Visit www.openingdoorsnwfl.org for more information.