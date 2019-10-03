PENSACOLA — University of West Florida mechanical engineering and computer science programs recently achieved accreditation from the Engineering and Computing Accreditation Commissions of ABET.

Additionally, the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering received re-accreditation from ABET. All three programs are offered at UWF's Fort Walton Beach campus.

ABET accredits 4,005 programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology at nearly 800 colleges and universities in 32 countries. Accreditation signifies that the program meets rigorous industry standards and produces graduates who are prepared to enter critical technical fields. ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification.

“We are pleased that the programs within the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering have received this well-deserved, international accreditation,” said Dr. George Ellenberg, provost and senior vice president. “Now more than ever, we are seeing UWF engineering graduates apply innovative solutions to issues that arise from our growing dependence on technology, and ABET accredited degrees strengthen each student’s position in a competitive market.”

The Department of Computer Science offers a bachelor's and master's in computer science and cybersecurity, and a bachelor's in software design and development.

UWF began offering a bachelor's in mechanical engineering in 2016 to help meet workforce demand in Northwest Florida.