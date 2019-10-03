NAVARRE — The three largest middle schools in Santa Rosa County may see their enrollments tumble for once.

That’s because the School District plans to build for the first time ever two K-8 schools to relieve crowding. One in Navarre is scheduled to open in the fall 2021 and one in Pace is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

Both are two-story buildings modeled after ones built in the St. Johns County School District. With land prices skyrocketing in the county with the 11th fastest growth rate in Florida, the School District saves money on land because the schools conserve space.

Joey Harrell, assistant superintendent for administration services, and Bill Emerson, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment, visited St. Johns to examine its K-8 schools.

The Navarre school building broke ground on its 42-acre parcel west of Elkhart Drive and north of Houston Circle in April. Already, the estimated $37 million 160,000-square-foot building has the entrance ways and retention ponds completed.

“We got ahead of the ball game there,” Harrell said. “I wish the building was sitting there yesterday. It can’t happen soon enough.”

A nearly identical school will go up on 63 acres in Pace just south of Five Points where Chumuckla Highway, Quintette Road and Woodbine Road all meet. Harrell plans to have the School Board close on the property at its meeting Thursday, Oct. 10.

Because DAG Architects is designing both schools, Harrell hopes work can be expedited on the Pace location.

Santa Rosa schools have had 80 classrooms added since the last school was built in 2007 — Bennett Russell Elementary in Milton.

“We’ve added on everywhere we can,” Emerson said.

Still, many schools are crammed.

Holley-Navarre Middle School's enrollment grew 23.5% since 2014-15 to 1,051 students. Woodlawn Beach Middle, also located in the south end, saw its number of students rise 10.7% to 1,120. Meanwhile, Sims Middle in Pace skyrocketed 28.6% and now boasts the largest middle school enrollment in the district at 1,141 students. During that same time, the total number of registered students in Santa Rosa County increased 7.6% to 28,343.

The new K-8 school on Elkhart Drive on property donated in 2008 by the Petrelis family is projected to allow 1,182 students to enroll, including about 450 middle schoolers.

Woodlawn Beach Principal Victor Lowrimore said he hopes the new K-8 eases the jam-packed hallways at his school.

“Oh yeah, we’re anticipating what we will look like in two years,” Lowrimore said. “We’ll be ready.”