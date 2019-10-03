A Mississippi man died Wednesday when the pickup truck in which he was riding struck a truck and trailer parked on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 10 in Crestview. The driver of the truck, and a second passenger, were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

CRESTVIEW — A 38-year-old Mississippi man died Wednesday afternoon when the pickup truck in which he was riding struck a truck and trailer parked on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 10 near Crestview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Timothy Martin of Mantee, a town in northern Mississippi, was one of two passengers in a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by 48-year-old Thomas Watts of Pensacola when the truck drifted out of the right-hand lane and struck the trailer. No one was in the truck parked on the side of the interstate, according to the FHP news release.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP, and Watts and a second passenger in the pickup truck, 45-year-old Bradley Fountain of Pensacola, were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Watts was airlifted to the hospital, and Fountain was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the FHP. Both men sustained serious injuries in the accident, the FHP report noted. Information on their conditions was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Martin was the only person in the pickup truck not wearing a seatbelt, according to the FHP.