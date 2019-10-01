Randall Albert Werre must take the ethics portion of the Florida Bar examination before reinstatement.

A Milton attorney was one of 15 lawyers from around the state who were recently disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court, according to a news release from The Florida Bar.

In recent court orders, the court disbarred four lawyers, revoked the licenses of seven, suspended three and reprimanded one.

Attorney Randall Albert Werre, P.O. Box 387, Milton, was suspended for one year effective 30 days from a Sept. 12 court order. Werre, who was admitted to practice in 1984, also must take the ethics portion of the Florida Bar examination before reinstatement.

“Hired by a client to handle a bankruptcy, Werre did not communicate with the client, who terminated his legal services,” officials from the Florida Bar said in the release. “Werre failed to return the client’s legal documents as well. Hired by another client to handle a name change for a minor child before the beginning of the school year, Werre took no action for more than a year. In both cases, he failed to respond to Florida Bar inquiries.”

