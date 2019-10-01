GULF BREEZE — The National Park Service has announced that there will be a modest increase for all Gulf Island National Seashore parks that charge entrance fees.

The additional funds will be used for infrastructure and maintenance needs to enhance the visitor experience.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the entrance fees to Gulf Islands National Seashore will be modified to align with standardized rates being implemented nationwide for similar national park areas.

A seven-day pass to the park will cost $25 per vehicle, $15 per person (pedestrian or cyclist), and $20 per motorcycle. An annual park pass will cost $45.

An entrance pass provides seven consecutive days of access to all fee areas in the national seashore including Fort Pickens, Johnson Beach, Opal Beach, Fort Barrancas, and Okaloosa Area. The park annual pass provides 12 months of access to all areas from the date of purchase.

Free annual passes are available for active duty military and for fourth grade students under the “Every Kid Outdoors” program. Access Passes are free lifetime passes for individuals with a permanent disability.

The annual Senior Pass cost remains $20. The price of the annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass and Lifetime Senior Pass costs remain at $80.