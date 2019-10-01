MILTON — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County and local veterinarians from Pace Veterinary Clinic and Ark Animal Hospital are offering low-cost rabies vaccines for cats and dogs.

The drive-through clinic is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Santa Rosa County Animal Services, 4451 Pine Forest Road, Milton.

Rabies vaccines are $10 per animal, cash or check. Bring a driver's license if paying by check.

All animals must be secured in the vehicle. Cats should be secured in a carrier and will receive the vaccine in a private room inside the shelter.

A certificate of vaccination and rabies tag will be provided.

Contact Matt Dobson, 850-564-2233, or Tom Verlaan, 850-564-2278, for more information.