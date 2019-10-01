DESTIN — Trulieve Cannabis Corp opened the doors of its latest location Oct. 1 at 868 U.S. Highway 98. Trulieve presently operates 35 other dispensaries throughout Florida, including in Pensacola and Tallahassee.

Trulieve’s newest location is the first dispensary in Destin and advances the company’s mission to expand and ensure patient access statewide.

“Trulieve originally started in Florida’s Panhandle, so we’re especially excited to open our Destin location and bring patients in the area direct access to the medications they’ve come to rely on,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a press release announcing the new location.

In stores and online, patients will find THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients.