Dillon Cotton and Jeanne Bloomquist met three years ago when she was on a date with another man. Three years later, the couple is set to get married on Halloween: Bloomquist's dream wedding.

CRESTVIEW — When Dillon Cotton first met Jeanne Bloomquist, she was on a date with someone else.

“I told him basically that if it was fate, he would find me again,” Bloomquist said. “I wouldn’t give him my number or anything. All he knew was my name.”

Within a week of meeting, Cotton found Bloomquist again on the dating app, Plenty of Fish.

“The message I got was rather hilarious,” Bloomquist said. “You couldn’t understand most of it but I knew. It was the, ‘You, you’re the one, I found you’ type thing so I gave him my number and we started talking.”

That was in 2016. Two years later, Cotton found himself on one knee, popping the question on Halloween night.

“I had just finished a 12-hour shift and I had bought the ring a week or two in advance,” Cotton said. “I showed up around 6 or 7 when we were fixing to leave and start our rounds with the kids to get candy. I took her in a back room. It was a private thing.”

Bloomquist said yes. Before the night was over, the couple made the decision to get married this year on Halloween.

“Halloween is my dream wedding,” Bloomquist said. “I’ve always loved Halloween since I was younger. I grew up with the absolute love of Halloween, everything scary and creepy.”

While Cotton is not as a big a fan of the holiday as Bloomquist, he went along with it because he knew it would make his bride-to-be happy. He did have one request, though: to wear cowboy boots.

When the wedding rolls around next month, the bride will walk down the aisle in a red dress. The groom will be Dracula and the wedding party will be dressed as zombies.

Even the guests will be getting in on the fun. The couple has asked that their guests come dressed either in costumes or funeral attire.

“Nobody was even surprised,” Cotton said of the couple’s wedding theme or attire request.

When guests arrive at the reception, they will make their way through a haunted walk. Once inside they will see various themes including clowns, an asylum and a spider web area.

There will be a witch’s station with witch brew and drinks will be stored in coffins. The wedding cake will be black and red with various designs, including the bottom tier which will have a metal fence type design.

“My friend is making it. She loves decorating cakes and making them,” Bloomquist said. “They’re having a lot of fun with it.”

While the wedding day will be one to remember for several reasons, Bloomquist said she is most looking forward to having fun with friends and family.

“Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday. I’m obsessed with it,” Bloomquist said. “I’m excited to have everyone celebrating it with me and enjoying it as much as I do.”