PENSACOLA — During October, Ascension Sacred Heart will provide free flu shots and heart-health screenings at locations in Pensacola and Milton. These screenings are for persons who are poor, elderly or uninsured. One must be 18 years of age or older to obtain a flu shot through this service.

Heart-health screenings will measure blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol, and can detect anemia. The screenings are helpful in diagnosing conditions that put people at high risk for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other health problems.

Heart-health screenings only

•10-11:45 a.m. Oct. 2, Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott St., Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 4, Greater Bethlehem AME Church, 5299 Richburg St., Milton.

•Oct. 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Westminster Village Health Fair, 1900 W. Moreno St., Building 3, Pensacola.

Flu shots only

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 12, New Birth Baptist Church, 1610 N. Q St., Pensacola.

•10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15, Deliverance Tabernacle, 1780 W. Detroit Ave., Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16, Cobb Center, 601 E. Mallory St., Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 9945 Hillview Drive, Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 22, Wesley Scott Place, 3300 W. Scott St., Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23, Little Flower Catholic Church, 6495 Lillian Highway, Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 401 Van Pelt Lane, Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Damascus Road Missionary Baptist Church, 8198 Untreiner Ave., Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Bethel AME Church, 511 Woodland Drive, Pensacola.

•9-11 a.m. Oct. 30, Alfred Washburn Center, 31 Murphy Lane, Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola.

For more about the screeings, call 850-416-7826.