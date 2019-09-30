One of the more educational events of the local fall festival season is celebrating its 10th edition Friday through Sunday -- the Fete Des Vieux Temps.

The name translates to "Festival of Old Times" and seeks to keep many of the traditions of the Bayou alive, according to Terry Arabie, the festival's founder and board chairman.

"It has been very successful," Arabie said. "Years ago we used to have five or six festivals in the area and then we had none, so I wanted to have something for our community to come out and enjoy ourselves and bring back some of our old traditions and culture."

The festival will take place at the Lafourche Central Market, 4484 La. 1 in Raceland.

The food selection will be extensive and decidedly Cajun, with catfish with white beans, shrimp and catfish poboys, shrimp stew, grillades, crab patties topped with crawfish etouffee, alligator sauce piquante, a shrimp boulette burger, duck strips, gumbo and more, with non-Cajun favorites such as hamburgers and nachos as well.

One of the adult beverage choices will be their famous "Bayou Water," a daiquiri-like drink that Arabie said looks "brown, like the water in the bayou."

There will also be rides, cornhole and horseshoe competitions, a sauce piquante cook-off, a raffle, 25 craft vendors and speakers and demonstrations of historical industries and occupations on the bayou.

"We take cane juice from a Raceland sugar mill and cook it on site to make cane syrup," Arabie said. "We bottle it up and sell it -- cane syrup right out of the field."

The centerpiece of Saturday's food selection will be an activity that has become more and more rare in recent years, a boucherie, or hog butchery done in the traditional Cajun manner, scheduled for 10 a.m.

"We're going to bring the hog out there on a trailer and do like they used to do in the old times, slaughter the hog right there," Arabie said. "It's amazing the amount of people who come out to see it and bring their kids to show them how their great-great-grandfathers used to survive back in the day."

Saturday's cornhole tournament starts with registration at noon, with bags in the air at 1 p.m. Sunday's horseshoe tournament starts with registration at 9:30 a.m. and shoes start flying at 10:15 a.m.

Festival queens will have their times on stage at 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

To help the devout experience as much of the festival as possible, Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning on the grounds.

The festival will be open from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.